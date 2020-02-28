RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Erdogan, on Friday disc used on phone about the recent anger in Idlib, Russia’s top diplomat said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said Russia regretted the deaths of Turkish servicemen in Syria’s Idlib region and was prepared to work on ensuring the safety of other troops in the region.

Lavrov noted that Russia was complying with its agreements with Turkey regarding the Idlib region, adding that Turkey must fulfill its commitment to removing extremist groups from the area.

“The Syrian state military has a right to eliminate terrorist groups in the country,“ Lavrov said. (dpa/NAN)

