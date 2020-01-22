REPUBLICANS voted in favour of Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed rules for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The resolution passed in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a 53 to 47 vote that was along strict party lines.

The resolution established the overall rules for the trial.

It sets the stage for six days of arguments split evenly between House Democrats and the White House to make the case for and against impeaching Trump.

McConnell’s rules also do not commit to having any witnesses

