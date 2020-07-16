rf IDEAS is proud to have received the HP JetAdvantage Partner Award for Customer Focus, presented by HP during its 2020 Partner Conference, held online for participant safety from May 18 to May 22.

rf IDEAS is a leading manufacturer of credential readers for logical access and authentication.

The HP JetAdvantage Partner Program offers services and resources to help solution providers accelerate development, simplify deployment and streamline integration with HP imaging and printing devices. Through the program, HP and rf IDEAS have worked together for more than 12 years to bring contactless authentication and identification to HP enterprise applications and to HP JetAdvantage Solutions Partners worldwide.

One quality that sets rf IDEAS apart is the company’s unwavering commitment to customer success. David Cottingham, president of rf IDEAS, said, “We have built a supply chain to support HP in multiple routes to market worldwide, including direct MPS and indirect channel distribution. HP appreciates our unfailing ability to support global customer rollouts and to respond to any issue with creative thinking and flexible execution.”

In announcing the Partner Award for Customer Focus, HP’s vice president for PSS commercial software solutions, Jeff Schaus, described rf IDEAS as, “a partner that goes above and beyond when it comes to ensuring our customers have what they need in a timely manner.” Schaus offered examples including the distribution of an rf IDEAS reader solution to 12 different countries in just two weeks and the development of a new solution that didn’t exist on the HP corporate price list, satisfying customer requests on an expedited timeframe.

Prior to the 2020 Customer Focus award, rf IDEAS has also been recognized by HP with the Partner in Excellence award in 2014, Partner Collaboration in Excellence award in 2016 and Partner Sales Excellence award in 2017. “All of this shows a dedication to the customer that is essential to our joint business,” Schaus said.

