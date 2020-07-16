RIMINI Street, Inc., a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the appointment of Gerard Brossard to the newly created role of executive vice president and chief operating officer, COO.

Brossard is responsible for Rimini Street’s global field operations and the global sales and success of the Company’s Support and Application Management Services for Oracle and SAP products. Brossard reports directly to Rimini Street CEO, Seth A. Ravin.

New COO brings proven capabilities to support accelerating Company Growth prior to joining Rimini Street, Brossard served as executive vice president and general manager of Rackspace’s Global Solutions and Services group, where he had P&L responsibility for all products, solutions and services.

Previously he was the executive vice president and managing director for Enterprise and Mid-Market at Earthlink, where he had P&L responsibility for the $400 million business unit.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Brossard spent 24 years with Hewlett-Packard where he held various executive positions in France and the United States. His last roles at HP were as head of Strategy, Planning and Operations for HP’s $3 billion software business and general manager and CEO of Rich Media Management Software and Solutions.

“The market for premium enterprise software support solutions, delivered with substantial savings and significant ROI, is expanding rapidly. Rimini Street is the global leader with over 80% market share in third-party enterprise software support, has delivered strong quarter-over-quarter execution and growth, has built a strong balance sheet with record quarter-ending cash in the most recent fiscal quarter and is guiding to accelerated revenue growth in 2020.

The Company is well-positioned to capitalize on its success,” said Brossard. “The opportunity to join Rimini Street at this time of accelerated growth was exciting and too good to pass up. I am pleased to be a part of the strong, experienced senior executive team leading the Company through its next phase of growth, and I look forward to helping more enterprise software licensees realize and experience the value of Rimini Street’s premium support model.”

“Gerard brings an extensive track-record in large-scale global operations management and leadership, sales execution, revenue growth and product line management to this new role as COO of Rimini Street. His business acumen and strategic leadership capabilities will contribute to our investment and expansion plans as we enter this next phase of the Company’s growth,” said Ravin.

“Nearly 3,400 Oracle, SAP and other enterprise software licensees have benefited from Rimini Street’s services to date, and we look forward to working with Gerard to continue this strong momentum as organizations increasingly realize the business benefits of utilizing Rimini Street’s award-wining support services.”

