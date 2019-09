Sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the United States must stop the sanctions it has applied to Iran to clear the way for talks on a nuclear deal.

“We cannot believe the invitation to negotiations of people who claim to have applied the harshest sanctions in history,” he tells the UN General Assembly.

Rouhani says “the government and people of Iran have remained steadfast” in the face of U.S. sanctions. (NAN)

Sep 25, 2019

