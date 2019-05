Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Wednesday, May 8 announced the name of their newborn son.

The announcement is coming hours after the arrival of the newborn.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the name of their child via Instagram as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The child, who is the seventh-in-line to the throne, was born at 05:26am on May 6, 2019.

But his title hasn’t yet been revealed. The Nation

