THE Sudanese Transitional Military Council and the country’s largest opposition alliance, the Forces of Freedom and Change, have reached an agreement to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country, mediator Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt said early on Friday.

The military council and the opposition forces spent two days negotiation to reach a consensus on a way out of the months-long political crisis. They also discussed the composition of the council of sovereignty.The AU special envoy, who mediated the talks, has also said that the sides agreed to form a civilian government.

