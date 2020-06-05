THE Ambassador of Switzerland to Nigeria, Mr George Steiner, has pledged to support the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs to strengthen its role in the protection of women, girls and the most vulnerable, especially in the North-East.

Steiner made this known on Friday when he paid a courtesy visit to Mrs Pauline Tallen, the Minister of Women Affairs, in Abuja.

According to him, women across the globe play vital roles in the development of any society, hence the need to strengthen their position and appoint them in key positions in governance.

“When they have the necessary means and space to develop for the benefit of themselves and the benefit of the society, then everyone profits much more in the interest of all of us that is if women indeed acquire more and more positions they deserve in society based on gender equality.”

The ambassador further stressed the need for more sensitisation of women and girls at the grassroot level, which he said would empower them with more knowledge on their rights and roles in society.

Responding, the minister expressed appreciation to the Switzerland government for their supports to the country.

Tallen, however, called for more support in the area of advocacy on the rights of the girlchild education at the grassroots to boost women empowerment and enable them participate actively in national development.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 17:40 GMT |

