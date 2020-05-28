THE Padang Besar border checkpoint at the Thai-Malaysian border was shut again on Thursday after Thai authorities discovered new cases of the COVID-19 among Thai returnees from overseas.

“We have discovered several cases of COVID-19 from Thai returnees, who returned from Saudi Arabia.

“However, they entered Thailand through the Padang Besar border checkpoint,’’ said Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

“These returnees tested positive while at state quarantine.’’

The border closure has led to Thai and Malaysian authorities to thoroughly disinfect the border checkpoint areas.

According to CCSA, six out of 39 Thai students had travelled through the Padang Besar border pass at Thailand’s Songkhla Province on Monday and later tested positive while at state quarantine.

As soon as the Thai returnees tested positive for the COVID-19, Songkhla Governor, Jaruwat Kliangklao quickly submitted a letter to the Interior Ministry to close Padang Besar checkpoint.

The governor said, however, he will reopen another border checkpoint at Sadao on Sunday instead.

The Sadao border checkpoint at the Thai-Malaysian border has also been closed since April 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CCSA said that currently, there has been no new local cases of the COVID-19.

“All the new cases are imported,’’ said CCSA.

NAN

