TIGER Woods is to receive the US Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump on Monday, the White House announced on Thursday.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump will bestow the award, the nation’s highest civilian honour, on the golfing great in the White House Rose Garden.

Woods won the Masters last month, his first major title since the 2008 US Open. (AFP)

– May. 2, 2019 @ 18:50 GMT |

