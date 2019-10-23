TOMMY Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. has announced the appointment of Michael Scheiner as Chief Marketing Officer, Tommy Hilfiger Global, effective October 28, 2019.

Michael has amassed over 15 years of experience at global brands. He joins Tommy Hilfiger from Hollister Co., where he served as SVP, Global Marketing. His work helped to move Hollister into the top 5 brands among teens in Piper Jaffray’s Fall 2019 Taking Stock survey, and supported Hollister’s recognition as a Top Omni-Channel retailer.

Michael will utilize his passion and experience to lead TOMMY HILFIGER into a new era of innovative marketing strategies – particularly across digital and experiential platforms – to reach and engage the next generation of consumers.

“As one of the world’s most globally recognized brands, our Marketing teams around the world play a pivotal role in inspiring, exciting and engaging our consumers,” said Daniel

Grieder, CEO Tommy Hilfiger Global & PVH Europe. “We are thrilled to have Michael join our world class Marketing Organization, and believe he will help fuel our ongoing digital transformation, enable us to respond strategically to new disruptions, and position Tommy Hilfiger as a leader amongst its competitors.”

“It is an honor to join such an iconic global brand,” said Michael. “The innovation and leadership Tommy Hilfiger has shown from its earliest beginnings is inspiring. I am excited to work closely with Tommy, Daniel and the company’s talented marketing teams around the world to write the next chapter as Tommy Hilfiger celebrates its 35th anniversary next year.”

Michael will relocate to the Tommy Hilfiger global headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands with his family.

TOMMY HILFIGER is one of the world’s leading lifestyle brands, with a globally recognized name and identity. The company’s marketing initiatives have been

instrumental to the increasing footprint of TOMMY HILFIGER through the consistent growth of global brand awareness and consumer-centric strategies that build and retain a loyal fan base. Today, brand exposure is at an all-time high as a result of standout collections, campaigns, partnerships and impactful consumer activations worldwide.

– Oct 23, 2019 @ 12:49 GMT |

