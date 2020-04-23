Trump bans all immigration into US

PRESIDENT Donald Trump of the United States of America has banned all immigration into the country.

At the White House press briefing on Wednesday, April 22, Trump said he signed an executive order banning all immigration into United States temporarily for now.

Realnews reports that the administration’s new policy came in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which is ravaging the world.

“We have a powerful ban on immigration to protect American workers,” Trump said.

The British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, reported the Trump’s immigration ban could be a big blow for the fast-growing US technology sector.

A rising number of migrant workers, particularly from Asia, head to the US to work in Silicon Valley.

Alongside Mexico, China and India now provide large numbers of the new working population.

This supply of talent could soon be cut off under Mr Trump’s temporary ban, aimed at stopping the virus spreading and protecting American jobs.

According to Pew Research Center, more than one million immigrants arrive in the US each year, although this figure has fallen in recent years.

In 2017, India accounted for most of the new foreign workforce, followed by Mexico, China and Cuba.

Realnews reports that United States has recorded about 838,000 coronavirus cases and 46000 people have died of the disease.

