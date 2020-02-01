Trump bans Nigerians from Immigrating to US

THE United States of America has placed immigration ban on Nigeria and three other countries.

The countries are Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. The Trump administration’s new immigration policy also blocked travel from seven other nations.

The new policy will not allow citizens from Nigeria, Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan to apply for visas to immigrate to the United States, U.S, The policy was designed to tighten security for countries that don’t comply with the U.S. minimum security standards or cooperate to prevent illegal immigration, according to Wall Street Journal.

Two other countries, Sudan and Tanzania, will be barred from participating in the diversity visa lottery, which randomly awards green cards to 50,000 immigrants from underrepresented countries annually.

Many of the recipients are from African countries.

The six countries will join a list of seven nations, most of them Muslim-majority, that faced significant travel restrictions under President Trump’s original travel ban, issued in 2017.

That order was the administration’s third attempt to craft a legally workable policy fleshing out one of Mr. Trump’s top campaign promises, after the first two versions were met with significant criticism and struck down by federal courts.

However, unlike five of those original countries —Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen travellers from the newly added nations who seek to visit the U.S. for business or pleasure will still be permitted entry.

None of the original restrictions, which also included bans against as small number of citizens from Venezuela and North Korea, are being lifted as part of Friday’s action.

– Feb. 1, 2020 @ 2:21 GMT |