PRESIDENT Donald Trump is sending a hospital ship to New York amid a surge in the Coronavirus cases in the state. The State Governor, Mr. Andrew Cuomo, who disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday, said New York was expected to witness a further increase in the next 45 days.

Armed with a chart, Cuomo said the state would need 110,000 hospital beds and 37,000 Intensive Care Units (ICU) beds when the virus peaked over the next six weeks,

New York currently has just 53,000 beds and 3,000 ICUs, according to the chart presented by the governor at the briefing.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that New York has 1,374 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths as of midday on Wednesday.

Washington is next in terms of the number of infections with 907 confirmed cases but has the highest number of deaths nationwide with 54 fatalities.

As of the time of filing this report, the U.S. had 5,881 confirmed cases and 107 deaths across the 50 states and three territories.

Reports say the ship, known as USNS Comfort, was transformed from a hulking oil tanker into a 1,000-bed hospital ship and is one of the military’s two “floating lifesavers”. (NAN)

– Mar. 18, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)