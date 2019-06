FRONTRUNNER Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of putting the United States in a “horrible situation” by overseeing a sharp rise in income inequality during his first presidential primary debate.

“Donald Trump has put us in a horrible situation,” Biden said in the televised debate together with nine other Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for the 2020 presidential election.

“Donald Trump thinks Wall Street built America. Ordinary, middle-class Americans built America.” (AFP)

– June 28, 2018

