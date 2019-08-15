U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that any trade deal with China has to be reached on U.S. terms.Trump, who made this known in a radio interview, said: “We are making tremendous progress.

“China, frankly, would love to make a deal, and it’s gotta be a deal on proper terms.

“It’s gotta be a deal, frankly, on our terms, otherwise what’s the purpose.” The U.S. president reiterated that he did not blame China for the current situation, but did blame previous U.S. administrations. Trump added that the U.S. had to take on China because Beijing was ripping off Washington. “They were taking out $500 billion a year, and that’s not including intellectual property theft, so I had to do it,” Trump said. On Tuesday, U.S. trade representatives announced that the U.S. would postpone the decision to implement an additional 10 per cent tariffs on some Chinese imports until Dec. 15. The U.S. and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced that he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have imposed several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs and have yet to negotiate a comprehensive trade deal. (NAN)

