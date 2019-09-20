U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that his country would impose sanctions on Iran’s national bank following attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Trump disclosed this while speaking to newsmen at the White House.

He said that the new sanctions on Tehran would be the highest sanctions ever imposed on a country.

The latest punishment came two days after Trump revealed in a tweet that he had instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase sanctions on Iran.

Washington had accused Iran of being behind Saturday’s drone attacks on oil production facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, a claim that had been strongly denied by Tehran. (NAN)

