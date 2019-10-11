TURKEY is cracking down on those voicing opposition to its military offensive in north-east Syria, with several detentions and investigations related to social media posts.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday that about 500 social media accounts have been investigated for insulting the operation and calling Turkey an “occupying force” and 121 people have been arrested, warning that more detentions will follow.

We won’t allow people to say things against our soldiers who are fighting terrorists and risking their lives, he said in Ankara.

They were accused of “terrorist propaganda” and “incitement,” state news agency Anadolu reported, for what Turkish authorities have viewed as a “smear campaign” against the operation.

Turkey on Wednesday launched Operation Peace Spring, its third incursion into Syria against Syrian-Kurdish militias.

Legal action was also taken against 78 people for “black propaganda against Turkey,” the Interior Ministry said.

The other allegations included harming the reputation of security forces and spreading lies or fake news on social media.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) said more than 90 supporters and members were detained for condemning the incursion, party spokeswoman Ayse Acar Basaran said in parliament on Friday.

She said criminal complaints were filed against senior party members.

“Defending peace cannot be a crime,” Basaran said, accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government of spreading “war propaganda” to support its “invasion attempt.”

Turkey’s media watchdog, RTUK, warned that radio, television and internet content that is against the military operation and “misguides our citizens with false information” will be blocked.

“We call on media providers to act responsibly with their reports” on the offensive, it said Thursday, adding that “separatists’” content from outside the country will also be “swiftly silenced.”

Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Turkey’s offensive “should not be used as a pretext” to target Kurdish politicians and peaceful activists.

“Nor should Turkey target journalists and human rights defenders for critical reporting on the conduct of the military operation,” Kenneth Roth, the international rights group’s executive director, said on Friday.

Cracking down on dissent to security forces’ actions within the country or across the border is not unusual in Turkey.

Those opposed to Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, a mainly Kurdish enclave in northern Syria, last year, and Operation Euphrates Shield, also in Syria, in 2016, were silenced.

Politicians, journalists and academics who have called for peace in the country’s restive, Kurdish-dominated south-east have been condemned by the government and many face judicial proceedings.

“Abusive prosecutions and investigations relying on overly broad and vague terrorism laws and other criminal charges are widely used in Turkey to silence and arbitrarily detain government critics, journalists, human rights defenders, and opposition politicians,” HRW said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that the Syrian-Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Islamic State had disseminated “black propaganda” before the last two military operations.

“Such black propaganda will not deter us. Our target is the terrorists. We will continue to share the truth with the whole world against this black propaganda,” he said, alongside NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, at a press conference.

The Defence Ministry also lashed out on Twitter at “fake news” which it said was spread by Kurdish militia that Turkey was targeting civilians in Syria’s Qamishli.

In May, 11 doctors were handed jail sentences for “provoking the public to hatred and hostility.”

The defendants, executive committee members of the Turkish Medical Association (TMA), were on trial over a 2018 statement that criticized the Afrin incursion.

Erdogan had publicly targeted TMA as “terrorist lovers.”

A 2016 petition by academics calling for peace in the south-east was sharply criticized by Erdogan, who accused them of adopting the tone of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) waging an insurgency within the country and which Turkey says is linked to the YPG.

More than 750 academics were on trial for “terrorist propaganda.” Many were given jail sentences but released and allowed on parole. (dpa/NAN)

– Oct 11, 2019 @ 15:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)