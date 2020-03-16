LUFTHANSA subsidiary Austrian Airlines and Ryanair group carrier Lauda on Monday said they would suspend all regular flights as the coronavirus pandemic had slashed demand and triggered travel restrictions.

Austrian Airlines says that two of its 83 aircraft will remain on standby to repatriate Austrians from abroad if needed during the flight suspension that is scheduled to end on March 28.

Vienna-based budget carrier Lauda has grounded all its aircraft and plans to resume operations on April 9. (dpa/NAN)

– Mar. 16, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

