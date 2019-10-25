THE Deputy Mayor of the U.S. City of Newark, Ms Ligia De Freitas, on Friday said a lot of good things about Nigerians resident in the city.

She spoke at a flag raising ceremony to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary at the Newark City Hall in the state of New Jersey.

Freitas, who represented the Mayor, Mr Ras Baraka, described the Nigerian community as the largest both in number and in contribution to the development of the city.

Front corner stores to businesses, professions and the top echelon of the city administration, she said Nigerians were well established, doing great things.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flag raising ceremony has become a tradition in Newark, the largest city in New Jersey, bordered on the north by New York.

Last year, the mayor presented Nigeria with the Newark Highest Order of Proclamation in recognition of Nigerians’ contributions to the city and the United States.

This year’s edition saw the deputy mayor honouring the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen, with the “Son of the City of Newark’’ certificate.

Freitas said: “Mayor Ras Baraka is very happy and is thankful for the Nigerian community. You are the largest Diaspora community we have here in the City of Newark.

“It is not just the number, but in everything: economy, business, education, we have here in this city hall and all over Newark, Nigerians in high positions.

“Nigerians come in, they study, they are doctors, engineers, businessmen and women; they are in corner stores, everywhere doing their stuff.

“So, they are very strong and we are proud to have that type of Diaspora community here in the City of Newark.’’

The deputy mayor urged Nigerians and other Africans in the city to keep holding their heads high, and never forget their roots.

Speaking in similar vein, Ms Mildred Crump, President of the Newark Municipal Council, said Nigeria had a special place in her heart.

Crump informed her audience that she was sometime in Nigeria through an agency she was working with to donate 100,000 dollar worth of equipment to a school of the blind in Lagos.

She said she was in the process of returning to the school to update the equipment, and had reached out to the state of New Jersey in that regard.

The councilwoman also emphasised the need for unity among Africans at home and in the Diaspora, noting that “the blood that unites us is greater than the water that divides us’’.

In a keynote address, Okoyen expressed appreciation to the city administration for the continued recognition of the development quota of Nigerians in Newark.

Okoyen reminded Nigerians of the need to be proud of their country, and “never lose sight of a greater Nigeria tomorrow’’.

“Nation building, for Diasporans, is a must. Nigeria is our nation, our home, our fatherland and our heritage.

“We must be proud of our identity anywhere, any day and respect where we come from regardless of our professions, positions and circumstances we find ourselves.

“As we commemorate our 59th Independence anniversary here today, let us remember the great contributions of our founding fathers, and constantly work towards improving on our efforts towards national development,’’ he said.

The envoy also advised Nigerians abroad to refrain from degrading public comments about their country, and rather think of how they could be solutions to the nation’s challenges.

Highpoint of the ceremony, which featured award presentation to outstanding Nigerians, was the hoisting of the Green-White-Green flag in front of the city hall at 920 Broad Street, Newark.

The event, which also attracted friends of Nigeria, was hosted by the Mayor’s office on International Relations and Diaspora Affairs in conjunction with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey chapter.

