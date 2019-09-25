Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has described the sanctions imposed on his country by the U.S. as the “harshest in history”.

Rouhani gave the description on Wednesday in New York in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Rouhani says Washington has “made a lot of efforts” to “deprive Iran from the advantages of participating in the global economy,” calling it “international piracy” and “the silent killing of a great nation.”

The Iranian president also described Iran as “pioneers of freedom-seeking movements in the region”. (NAN)

