U.S. says there are no deadlines in trade spat with EU

U.S. President Donald Trump, on Thursday, demanded a trade deal with the EU, saying, no deadlines have been set, U.S. administration members clarified.

The U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, said Trump made the decision that as long as negotiations were beginning to bear fruits, he would continue to negotiate.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, said: “We don’t set arbitrary dates.”

However, the cabinet members reiterated Trump’s warning that Washington would pressure the EU with car import tariffs if no agreement could be reached.

Earlier, Ursula Leyen, the EU’s top official, met Trump in Geneva and expressed optimism afterward that an agreement could be reached in the shortest possible time.

However, she did not specify how broad or narrow such a deal would be, and the U.S. cabinet members did not specify either.

Mnuchin also reiterated that the U.S. was seeking to strike a trade agreement soon with Britain, who was on the verge of leaving the EU.

Ross said that negotiations with London would be easier than those with Brussels, pointing to the similarities between the British and the U.S. economies as well as the close links between their financial services.

NAN

– Jan. 23, 2020 @ 17:31 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)