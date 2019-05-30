THE UN-Habitat on Thursday pledged to ensure that their engagement with stakeholders is maintained in advancing new urban agenda.

Christine Musisi, head of external relations, said that the UN agency will harness stakeholder’s partnership to foster innovative urban solutions.

“We are open and seek relevant support and resources while implementing our development programmes globally,’’ Musisi told journalists on the sidelines of the first UN Habitat Assembly in Nairobi.

She said that the engagement will help generate data and programmes to deliver results within a given period of time.

Musisi noted that an online platform will be set up to help encourage information sharing between stakeholders and the UN agency programme implementing teams.

She noted that the UN-Habitat has formed a stakeholder’s advisory enterprise group that is charged with the role of advising the executive director and support the organisation in mobilising voices and resources.

“The group also supports coherence in the running of projects and ensures that agreements are achieved,’’ she said.

Siraj Sait, chairperson of the stakeholder’s advisory enterprise group, termed the formation of the group as historic as it will help highlight the role of stakeholders in meeting the UN-Habitat goals.

“We hope to make our contribution in achieving UN Habitat’s dimension of Sustainable Development Goals and the agency’s new urban agenda,’’ Sait noted.

He said that the two-day first global stakeholders forum which was held on May 25 and May 26 was done on the sidelines of the first UN Habitat Assembly.

Sait said that it was an eye opener to stakeholders in urban development.

During the forum, stakeholders resolved to engage in innovative and more-effective cooperation in delivering on sustainable urbanisation and development.

They further committed to reduce all forms of inequality and barriers to equitable governance and development in human settlements, experienced especially among women, female headed households, youth, children and other marginalised groups.

