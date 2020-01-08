JAN Kubis, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, on Wednesday urged Lebanese leaders to form a government without further delay.

“Given the situation and developments in the country and the region, it is increasingly irresponsible to keep Lebanon without an effective and credible government,’’ Kubis said in a tweet.

Lebanon has appointed Hassan Diab to form a government 20 days ago.

Diab has so far failed to reach consensus among different political parties on the names that should be included in the coming cabinet amid an economic and financial deterioration in Lebanon.

