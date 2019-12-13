THAI Cultural Minister Itthiphol Kunplome on Friday announced that the traditional Thai massage has been formally added to UN intangible cultural heritage list.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) added the Thai massage in its cultural heritage list, following the traditional Khon dance that had already been listed.

This was announced at the ongoing Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage’s 14th session in Bogota, Colombia.

Thai massage is an aspect of traditional medicinal wisdom that is related to Buddhist teachings and local cultures.

According to Itthiphol, Thai traditional massage is now recognised as a form of alternative medicinal therapy, applicable to modern medicine.

The minister added that the enlisting of Thai traditional massage into UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage list would also promote the Thai tourism industry. (Xinhua/NAN)

– Dec. 13, 2019 @ 19:15 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)