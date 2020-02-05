THE UNICEF Desk Officer in the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment, Chineze George-Ileka, says regular medical checkups are key to healthy lifestyle and longevity.

Ileka said this during an appraisal meeting with the health workers and Volunteer Community Mobilisers, VCMs, at Nteje, Oyi Local Government Area, LGA.

The desk officer recounted recent cases of people, who slumped and died as well as high rate of blindness that had been linked to hypertension and diabetes.

She urged VCMs to practice regular medical checkups and also mobilise their communities to do so.

“Ensure regular checks of your blood pressure and sugar levels at health centres; it is cheap and affordable.

“Don’t say you have no signs and symptoms of anything; hypertension and diabetes are not big men diseases as many want to believe.

“Avoid consumption of junk and processed foods, reduce intake of foods high in carbohydrates as this is linked to the cause of many diseases and untimely deaths, eat lots of vegetables,’’ George-Ileka said.

She thanked the VCMs and health workers for their efforts at educating and mobilising the people as data were also collated.

However, VCM’s were also introduced to new mode of payment by UNICEF which entail bank transfers.

