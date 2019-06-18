UNITED Nations Children Funds (UNICEF) has urged state governments to intensity efforts in releasing more resources to scale-up interventions for betterment of Nigerian children.

Dr Annefrida Kisesa, UNICEF Chief of Field Services, made the call during the 2019 UNICEF Mid-Year Review Meeting for Kano and Katsina States, held on Tuesday in Kano.

“UNICEF is in partnership with the state governments of Kano and Katsina to deliver social basic services that focus on ensuring every child claim rights to live, thrive, achieve their full potential.

“This will contribute to the socio-economic development of their family, community and the country at large,” she said.

The UNICEF official said the Fund and the two state governments had developed a Rolling Annual Work plan for 2019 to 2020 in the health, nutrition, education, water and sanitation, child protection and social policy sectors.

“We carefully chose areas where our collaboration can show if we moved forward.

“In each area, we have agreed on indicators for success of our interventions, with target.

“The huge resources need to be used efficiently to deliver results for children.

“It is critical that we monitor and review whether we are achieving the desired results as set out in the annual work plan.

“We want to identify things working well that we can scale up, review challenges affecting achievements of desired results, discuss the challenges and come up with solutions,” she said.

Mr Paul Mudzongo, the Katsina UNICEF Field Officer, spoke on the overview of the 2019/2020 state and UNICEF sectoral work plans: the next steps.

He urged commissioners in those key sectors to inform their governors on the documents they signed which were contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the work plans to achieve the set goals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state team leaders on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Nutrition, Health, Education, Child Protection and Social Policy, made presentations on the successes recorded, challenges, as well as way forward in those sectors of collaboration.

