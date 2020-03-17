THE National Guard Bureau said some 1,560 National Guard troops are aiding U.S. states in responding to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, with much of the effort focused on New York state.

Army Private First Class Justin Zammit made the statement in a statement on Tuesday.

“We’re here screening the community, trying to keep the community safe and trying to stop the spread of the virus.’’

Zammit serves with the New York Army National Guard’s 369th Sustainment Brigade and is stationed at a mobile screening facility in New Rochelle, New York.

According to Governor Andrew Cuomo the novel coronavirus has been especially active in New York State, with more than 1300 reported cases as of Monday.

More than 1,560 National Guard members in 22 U.S. states are on duty, the release said. (Sputnik/NAN)

– Mar. 17, 2020 @ 17:59 GMT |

