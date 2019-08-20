THE US Government on Monday said it provided eight-billion-dollar worth of humanitarian aids across the globe in 2018.

Its Secretary of State, Mr Mike Pompeo, disclosed this in a statement to mark the 2019 World Humanitarian Day.

Pompeo said the assistance, covering “food, shelter, healthcare, education, and clean water and sanitation, “benefitted “tens of millions of people” worldwide.

He stated that the U.S. “has a long and distinguished history of providing humanitarian assistance to people in need due to displacement, armed conflict, and natural disasters”.

In addition, Pompeo said his country was a leader in promoting the safety and security of humanitarian aid workers.

This, according to him, is through support for the UN Department of Safety and Security, “which has enabled more than 1,000 high-risk humanitarian operations in active conflict zones”.

“Currently, the U.S. and its partners are responding to crises around the world, delivering lifesaving assistance to some of the world’s most vulnerable citizens.

“To carry out this vital work, the U.S. depends on courageous humanitarian aid workers who serve on the front lines to alleviate suffering and protect the most vulnerable from harm,” he said.

The top official stated that his country would continue to support international law and principles on the protection of humanitarian workers.

The U.S., he further said, would sustain its call on parties to armed conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

Pompeo added that the U.S. would continue to take every action to protect humanitarian organisations and to respect their independence and neutrality.

The secretary of state acknowledged the “tireless efforts” of humanitarian workers, who he said risked their lives every day for those affected by conflicted.

“We applaud the commitment of humanitarian aid workers who persist despite the dangers, and we especially honor those who have given their lives helping to protect the most vulnerable populations worldwide.

“Th U.S. recognises the tremendous service of all humanitarian heroes who have devoted themselves to serving others through their unbounded generosity and unflagging resolve,” he added. (NAN)

Aug. 20, 2019

