GEN. David Baldwin, Adjutant General, USA National Guard, California, has said that training programme would be arranged for the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) to enhance its job.

A statement signed by Mr Emmanuel Okeh, Corps Public Relations Officer, on Thursday in Abuja, quoted Baldwin as saying that the programme would strength relationship between the two countries.

Baldwin said that the National Guard would organise training programmes that would build strong capacity for the Agro-Rangers squad and improve their job.

”There will be training programmes in both small and large scale that will include train the trainers package for the Corps. This will surely be delivered in January 2020,” he said.

The statement also quoted the Commandant General of NSCDC, Mr Abdullahi Gana as commending the guard because within a space of two months, a trailer load of equipment had been given to the Corps.

“The equipment will boost the morale of the Corps in the North East as the equipment sent there will to be put into judicious use,” he said.

He explained that the agro- rangers unit was set up by the corps to protect agricultural investors and would-be investors.

On agriculture, he said that agro-rangers would contain the problems that has persisted between farmers and herders in Nigeria.

”It will ensure peace in the Agricultural sector as the Federal Government is keen on the diversification of the economy.

“The establishment of the Agro Rangers is a catalyst in the support of the government economic diversification policy, ” he said.

The Commandant general said that some states have already approached NSCDC for the presence of Agro Rangers Squad in their respective areas.

NAN

-Sep 13, 2019 @08:15 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)