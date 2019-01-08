Venezuela launches WTO challenge to U.S. sanctions

VENEZUELA has launched a complaint at the World Trade Organisation(WTO) to challenge U.S. sanctions.

According to Venezuela , a ban on travel by blacklisted individuals and trade restrictions break WTO rules, a WTO filing showed on Tuesday.

In the complaint, filed on Dec. 28, Venezuela also cited U.S. rules on sales of gold and discriminatory treatment of Venezuela’s debt and transactions in digital currency as breaches of the WTO rules.

The U. S. issued fresh sanctions over corruption in Venezuela, targeting seven individuals and two dozen entities.

This include privately held Globovision Tele, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Treasury Department’s website on Tuesday.

The department also said it was allowing time for U.S. persons to make certain transactions related to winding down or maintaining business with the television broadcaster in Coral Gables, Florida, and Caracas.

It had set a Jan. 8, 2020 deadline.

