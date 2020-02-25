KOBE and Gigi Bryant’s memorial service held yesterday at the Staple Centre, which is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, and is known as the “house that Kobe built” with the service being sold-out.

She started by paying tribute to Gianna then Kobe. She said:

We will not be able to see Gigi go to high school. We didn’t have the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won’t be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day or see her walk down the aisle. She won’t have a father-daughter dance with her daddy or dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own. Gianna would have been an amazing mommy. Gianna had so much to offer this world, I cannot imagine life without her. Every day I love you.

Speaking about her “sweet husband,” Vanessa said:

Kobe loved me more than I could express. He was mine, he was my everything. Kobe loved me more than I could ever put into words. We balanced each other out. I have no idea how I deserved a man that loved and wanted me more than Kobe. We always talked about how we wanted to be the fun grandparents to our grandchildren. Kobe always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and keep pushing forward when things get tough.

Speaking further with tears in her eyes, she said God knew Kobe and Gigi could not be on earth without each other, in her words:

He had to bring them home to have them together, babe, you take care of our Gigi. We love and miss you boo boo and Gigi. May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven until we meet again one day. We love you both and miss you forever and always …Mommy.

Vanessa Bryant is suing the owner of the helicopter which crashed in fog and killed Kobe and Gianna. Vanessa’s lawsuit alleging wrongful death claims the pilot was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions and should have aborted the flight.

The pilot, Ara Zobayan, was also among the nine people killed in the crash last month.

Guardian

– Feb. 25, 2020 @ 15:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)