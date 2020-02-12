OVER a dozen journalists covering protests in the West Bank have been hurt or obstructed since the U.S Middle east plan was unveiled, Reporters without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday.

The non-profit body said that it had registered 16 cases of obstruction since the plan was unveiled on Jan. 28.

Five of those cases involved journalists being injured by rubber bullets or tear gas during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian protesters.

RSF called on authorities to ensure that the media was able to cover developments following the plan’s release.

Palestinian journalists are just trying to work, said RSF’s Middle East head Sabrina Bennoui. “Under no circumstances should reporters be put in the same category as protesters.’’ she added.

RSF added that two journalists were detained for several hours in the Jordan Valley, including a cameraman for Saudi-owned Al Arabiya.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that during a riot in the Jordan Valley area, a camera was taken from a Palestinian who was filming at the scene and then returned to him shortly thereafter.

“The incident was reviewed at the scene and lessons were learned,’’ the statement added.

RSF also reported incidents where journalists said they were verbally threatened, pushed violently or ordered not to film by soldiers.

U.S President, Donald Trump’s controversial plan would allow Israel to annex Jewish settlements on the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, while also calling for the creation of a Palestinian state.

Palestinians reject the plan, fearing it will recognise Israeli claims to parts of the West Bank that they want for a future state.

At least three Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in cities in the West Bank since the plan was released.

