BELARUSIAN President Alexander Lukashenko, who led the former Soviet republic in Eastern Europe, warned on Thursday that panicking could be worse for society than the actual coronavirus.

Lukashenko said in televised comments at a meeting in Minsk about how to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am absolutely sure that we can suffer more from panicking than the actual virus,’’ Lukashenko said.

Belarus is limiting foreigners entering the country in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, but the country is not implementing mass quarantine measures, and schools remain open.

A few dozen people have been reported to have tested positive for the virus in Belarus, according to state media. No related deaths have been reported.

Lukashenko said in a meeting that concerns about the coronavirus have reached a level of psychosis.

He praised the state’s preservation of its Soviet-era medical system saying “it’s good that we have preserved this system since Soviet times’’. (dpa/NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)