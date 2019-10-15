BRITAIN’S Prince William and his wife Kate were on Tuesday set to meet Pakistani leaders and speak at a public event on the first full day of their visit to the country, officials said.

More than 1,000 troops and police guards were deployed to secure a highly-fortified red zone in Islamabad where the royal couple stayed after their arrival late on Monday.

The couples, known also as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, were likely to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan over lunch, an official at the premier’s office told dpa.

A separate meeting was also planned with President Arif Alvi, the Foreign Ministry said, without giving details on the time and venue, due to security concerns.

William and Kate are also to participate in a charity event organised for young people, the ministry added.

The couples are expected to speak at the occasion.

After spending a day in the Pakistani capital, the couple will head to the eastern city of Lahore, where visits are scheduled to a 17th-century mosque and a fort.

The royals are due on Thursday in the mountainous town of Chitral in the north to meet communities facing the challenge of climate change, according to the British High Commission in Islamabad.

The red carpet was rolled out to receive William and Kate at the airport on Monday, with several ministers, diplomats, government officers and security officials lined up to welcome them

