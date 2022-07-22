Foundation donates N5m to fire outbreak victims in Ebonyi

THE Ebele Anyichuks Foundation, a humanitarian, non-governmental organisation, has donated N5million to victims of a fire outbreak at Eke Market, Afikpo, Ebonyi.

The Coordinator of the foundation in the state, Chief Christain Onu, made the donation at the scene of the incident on Friday and urged the victims not to be discouraged by the setback.

Onu said that the founder of the foundation, Dr Ifeanyi Odii sent the team to the market to assess the extent of damage and assist the victims to ameliorate their plights.

“The market authorities informed us that the fire affected three market outlets which consists a total of 36 shops.

“We know that the money might not entirely cushion the effects of the incident, but have also requested for the victims’ data for further assistance.

“Many of the victims might had lost personal belongings which money cannot replace, but we would always support them.

“We would determine those who still want to continue in their areas of business and those who want to change, for further mentorship and support,” he said.

He advised traders and others in the society to always be conscious of the devastating effects of fire and apply precaution on issues concerning it.

“They should switch off all electrical appliances after usage and shun the storage of flammable items in their surroundings.

“The authorities have not intimated us on the possible cause of the outbreak, but we know that the factors listed can cause such,” he said.

He said that the donation had no political undertone, but was purely humanitarian which the principle on which the foundation is hinged on.

“The foundation has been involved in humanitarian endeavours for the past 17 years and duly certified by the United Nations.

“It operates in the areas of free education, medical care, mass housing schemes, public enlightenment, general support to victims of disasters, among others.

“The foundation has fully built 137 houses for indigent persons, eight churches for various denominations and a palace for a traditional ruler.

“It has also empowered over 10,000 persons to venture in various businesses, offered scholarships to over 10,000 students among other humanitarian interventions,’ he said.

Mr Johnson Inya-Oka, Chairman of the Afikpo Market Traders Association, thanked the foundation for the gesture noting, that the incident was devastating.

“Donations such as this will surely assist in giving the victims a new lease in their businesses,” he said.

Mrs Chinelo Mgba, one of the victims, said she lost her entire wares to the outbreak, and appealed for more assistance from the government, good-spirited individuals and organisations.

He thanked the foundation for assisting the victims and prayed God to continue to bless the founder of the foundation.

