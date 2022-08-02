Fresh registration hits 10.4m as INEC suspends CVR

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it recorded 10.4 million fresh registration in the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) before it suspension on July 31.

INEC said this in its CVR Update for Quarter 4, week 16, released on Monday, Aug. 1 in Abuja.

The commission also said that during the period, 12.2 million registrants completed their registrations, of which 3.4 million registered online, while 8.8 million registered through physical registration.

INEC gave the gender breakdown of the registrants who completed their registrations to be, 6,074,078 male and 6,224,866 female.

The update also showed that 8,784,677 of the registrants that completed their registrations were youths, 2,430,709 middle aged, 956,017 elderly, 127,541 old persons, while 87,083 were Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

INEC also said that during the period of CVR, the commission received 31,098,013 applications including those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of PVCs, update of voter information record, etc, of which 216,442 was from PWDs.

It gave the gender breakdown of those who applied to be 16,148,645 for male and 14,949,368 from women.

A breakdown of the completed registration by states showed that Lagos has the highest number of registrants that completed their registration with 585,629 registrants, followed by Kano with 569,103 and Delta with 523,517.

Ekiti has the lowest number of people who completed registration with 124,844, followed by Yobe 152,414, FCT 211,341 and Imo with 213, 270.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the last CVR commenced in April 2017 and ended in August 2018, in the lead-up to the 2019 general elections.

It was scheduled to resume in the first quarter of 2020 but was suspended following the break out of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, INEC resumed the exercise on June 28, 2021 and suspended it on July 31.(NAN)

