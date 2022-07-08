Fresh worry for PDP as Wike hosts APC Governors

Hits: 11

POLITICAL horse trading continued on Friday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) met with Governor Nyesom Wike.

Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) were among those who stormed the Ada George residence of their Rivers counterpart.

The agenda of the visit was not made known to reporters. The high-profile politicians were said to have gone into a close door meeting shortly after the visitors’ arrival.

Sources close to Wike told Daily Trust that the visitors to the Governor were led by former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.

Fayose has been very vocal about the presidency returning back to the south.

It has been rumoured that Wike has plans to defect to APC, having lost his bid to become Atiku’s presidential running mate.

-Daily Trust

