FRSC cautions motorists against speeding, overloading on Idiroko-Ota Expressway

THE Idiroko Unit of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun on Tuesday warned motorists to desist from driving above speed limit and over-loading to stem crashes, especially along the Owode axis on Idiroko-Ota Expressway.

The FRSC Idiroko Unit Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Olaluwoye, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ota, Ogun.

Olaluwoye spoke while reacting to the accident that claimed six lives and injured two at Olokuta area of Idiroko-Ota Expressway on Monday.

He said that the warning became necessary to forestall recurrence of the unfortunate accident which could have been averted, if the drivers of the vehicles adhered strictly to the average speed limit.

NAN reports that six persons lost their lives while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that involved two vehicles at Olokuta area of Idiroko-Ota Expressway on Monday.

“We lost those victims to the crash on Monday because of the nonchalant attitudes and speeding on the part of the two drivers.

“Once again, we are appealing to motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations by reducing their speed and over-loading to stem crashes on the highway,” he said.

Olaluwoye implored motorists to install speed limit device on their vehicles to check excesses of drivers and ensure sanity on the highways.

He admonished them against wrongful overtaking and driving against traffic to prevent avoidable crashes. (NAN)

KN