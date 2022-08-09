FRSC impounds 35 unregistered motorcycles

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Sokoto State Command, has impounded 35 unregistered motorcycles.

The Sector Commander, Kabiru Nadabo, said the arrest was in line with the directive by the federal government that unregistered motorcycles should not be allowed to ply roads.

“This is part of the measures aimed at tackling security challenges in our country.

“So it is not for revenue making alone but to curtail attacks on our communities as motorcycles are commonly used for such attacks,” he said.

He noted that the enforcement would be extended to areas prone to bandits’ attack.

The commander noted that the motorcycles would be released to the owners once they complete the registration.

He added that the command had liaised with the internal revenue board to ensure registration processes were made easy for the owners.

-Daily Trust

KN