FRSC to enforce motorcycle registration in Kwara

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara says it will begin the enforcement of motorcycle or “okada” registration in the state on Aug. 8.

The Kwara Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Fredrick Ogidan, made this known in Ilorin on Wednesday during a meeting with officials of the Okada Riders Association of Nigeria (ORAN).

Ogidan noted that motorcycles were a major source of movement nationwide, saying there is need to have their information on the database in order to track them in any case of theft or other crimes.

He said that the enforcement was a directive from the Corps headquarters as a result of the proposed plan on the ban of okada nationwide.

The sector commander therefore urged them to pass the message to their members, while tasking them on adherence to road safety.

“I welcome you to this meeting and I appreciate you for your support. This meeting I know will further strengthen the collaboration between the corps and your association.

“We are meeting today to inform and enlighten you on the enforcement of motorcycle registration which will begin on Monday, Aug. 8.

“We want you all to ensure your okada is registered properly and with government approved number plates.

“Motorcycles are being used to commit a lot of crimes these days and we want a society that is free of crime.

“So we are pleading with you to go back and inform members of your association to ensure their okada is registered,’’ he said.

Ogidan also advised them to desist from accepting people without registered motorcycles into their association, adding that it can tarnish the image of the association if such motorcycle was stolen and used to commit crimes.

He advised them to visit the Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) to register their motorcycles in order to boost the state’s internal revenue, which in turn would contribute to infrastructural development.

Responding, the Vice-Chairman of ORAN, Mr Usman Issa, appreciated the corps for their support and cooperation with the association.

Issa, however, pleaded that more time should be given to them to inform their members of the development.

He said that about 95 per cent of their members were registered while promising that the association will call for a meeting to inform members on the enforcement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the meeting were the Kwara Sector Commander, Fredrick Ogidan; the Deputy Chairman ORAN, Mr Usman Issa; the ORAN General Secretary, Mr Abdulazeez Jimoh, and other top officers of the FRSC. (NAN)

KN