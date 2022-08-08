FRSC urges tricyclists, motorcyclists to get genuine number plates

THE Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has called on all motorists and tricyclists operating in Cross River to get valid number plates.

Mr Mark Ajuka, Head of Public Education of FRSC in Cross River, said this in a statement issued on Monday in Calabar.

He said that the directive emanated from the management of the FRSC headquarters, Abuja.

“As directed by the management of FRSC, Abuja, all motorists, tricyclists and motorcyclists whose vehicles do not have number plates are advised to get them.

“Those without genuine number plates are reminded to immediately go to the Cross River State Board of Internal Revenue for the purchase and fixing of the number plates on them.

“This has become imperative as the command through its operatives shall commence arresting and impounding of such vehicles.

“After impoundment, such vehicles shall not be released until after the purchasing and fixing of such number plates on them,” Ajuka said. (NAN)

C.E