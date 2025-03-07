Fubara appoints new Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University

Fri, Mar 7, 2025
GOV. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has approved the appointment of Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, as the new Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Rivers State University, Nkpolu-Oroworukwo, Port Harcourt.

Fubara made the known in a special government announcement, signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He said that the appointment was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new VC takes over from Prof. Nlerum Okogbule who was appointed as the VC by the former governor, Nyesom Wike  in March 5, 202o.

Zeb-Obipi, is a Professor of Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management and was the Director of Information and Communication Technology Centre of the state university before his appointment. (NAN)

March 7, 2025

