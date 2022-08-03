Funmi Ayinke completes new EP, gets Peace Corps honours￼

TRAINED engineer and musician, Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo aka FunmiAyinke, has been honoured with an ambassadorial role by the Peace Corps of Nigeria just her upcoming EP is near end.

The 39-year-old singer was honoured as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

The CEO of FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation (FHF), and FunmiAyinke Records Label (FRL) underscores music as a strong channel to pass good messages across to her target audience saying, “If they can’t read your caption, just sing it; they will listen.”

As part of her re-branding process, the amazing songbird is almost done with a new body of works that plans to release soon.

As a noteworthy mechanical engineer who is making remarkable professional impacts in her industry, FunmiAyinke has been factually recognized and honoured as the Ambassador to the NORD Automobile Company.

And for the remarkable humanitarian and philanthropical impacts she has been making in her society as a societal engineer, she has recently been honoured and appointed as an Ambassador of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by the Peace Corps of Nigeria.

In October 2020, she released her debut single entitled It’s Our Time during the #EndSars protests in Nigeria. This saw FunmiAyinke bagging some awards.

