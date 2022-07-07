Hits: 5

MR John Gabaya, the Chairman Bwari Area Council, FCT has charged staff of the council on diligence to service, while promising to ensure a better working condition for them.

Gabaya gave the charge on Thursday, while addressing the staff at the council secretariat in Bwari, Abuja.

The chairman, who was re-elected into office, stressed the need for punctuality, respect and total submission to work, urging the staff to shun absenteeism at work.

While appreciating the staff for the support given to him during his previous tenure, he also urged them to put in their best at work and support his administration to achieve its set goals for the development of the district.

He noted that the economic challenges were far from encouraging productivity but that must not deter staff from taking up their responsibilities.

Gabaya, however, promised to improve welfare and other working conditions of the staff to motivate and encourage performance.

“Your support in the past was enormous. You no longer owe me but I owe you and will try my best to meet your needs. All I want is for you to continue to give me that support.

“We may have not been able to meet your expectations in the past but I assure you, we shall make up where we fell short in this administration.

“I am ready to work alongside the new legislative arm and the council NULGE chapter, all for the development of this council but you must be willing and ready to work with me to achieve success.

“You must be regular at the office, be punctual and be different from every other area council.

“It is time to work again like I was never the council chairman. Let’s all join hands and serve the people together and I believe with the available resources, we will achieve our desired goal.”

Speaking on behalf of the staff, Mr Matthew Okpeku, the Head of Administration in the council, appreciated the chairman for his show of good will towards the staff and the entire people of Bwari.

He also assured that the administration would be successful, while also appealing to the staff to join hands and give it all necessary support for further development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heads of all departments in the council and all members of staff were present at the meeting. (NAN)

