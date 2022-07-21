GAS deliveries has resumed via the German-Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline after maintenance work, spokesman for the company confirmed on Thursday.

The 10 day maintenance outage reduced flows to zero on July 11, and there had been fears Moscow could decide not to turn supplies back on at a time when Europe is already facing an energy crisis.

The Nord Stream spokesman said it would take some time to reach the usual gas transport levels.

“The latest gas supply volumes were the same as those announced before the maintenance period.

“Around 67 million cubic metres per day and correspond to about 40 per cent of maximum supply capacity.

“But it is possible for volumes to change over the course of a day, with some time needed for changes to take effect.’’

Russia was hit with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Russia responded by partially or fully cutting off gas supplies to European countries.

The supply volume in the coming months is likely to have a major impact on private customers and Germany’s economy in general as gas prices are expected to rise. (dpa/NAN)

