Gen Adetuyi takes over as commander, 14 brigade Ohafia￼

BRIGADIER General Adegoke Adetuyi, has taken over as the 14th Commander of 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, Abia State.

Gen. Adetuyi who resumed duties on Tuesday, August 16 took over from Brigadier General Abu-mawashi who has been redeployed.

According to a press release by Lieutenant Innocent Omale, 14 Brigade Public Relations Officer, the handing and taking over event took place at the Brigade Headquarters Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks, Ohafia.

Speaking during the event, Brigadier General Adetuyi appreciated the out-gone Commander for his efforts and the successes recorded under his watch.

The new Commander promised to maintain the momentum and move the Brigade to the next level.

He solicited support and absolute loyalty of personnel, assuring them of their welfare.

“I demand from everyone, officers and soldiers, absolute loyalty and support in running the affairs of the Brigade because collectively, we will succeed” he said.

Speaking earlier, the out-gone Commander, appreciated the working relationship with officers and soldiers and for the support he enjoined from them.

He urged them to extend more support and cooperation to the new Commander.

Brigadier General Abu-Mawashi urged all to remain loyal and committed, stressing that “discipline is the bedrock of the Military which all must imbibe at all times.”

Highlights of the event according to the release were the signing of handing and taking over note, Command insignia, handing of Command flag, hoisting of Command flag, quarter guard and group photograph.

