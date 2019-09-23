20-year-old man drowns in Kano

A 20-year-old man, Sani Iliyasu has drowned while bathing in a pond at Bachirawa, Darerawa in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Malam Saidu Mohammed said.

Mohammed who confirmed the incident in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Kano, said that the incident happened on Sunday when the deceased went to take his bath.

“We received a distress call today from one Malam Abdulrahman Adamu, at about 12: 45p.m., that Iliyasu’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 01:00p.m., where we recovered Iliyasu’s dead body.”

Mohammed said that the remains was handed over to the ward head of Zangon Barebari, Alhaji Ahmed Isa.

NAN recalled that a 16-year-old boy, Shahid Lawal, also drowned while bathing in a pond at Bacharawa Ramin Kasa, Fagge Local Government Area in Kano on Sept. 5.

However, the cause of both incidents are still under investigation according to Mohammed. (NAN)

