The Ijebu Ode Unit Commander of the FRSC, Bashiru Adeyemi, disclosed this at the ‘Ember’ Months Campaign , at the Lagos Motor Parked in Ijebu Ode.

Adeyemi said that most of the accidents occurred between Babcock University, Ilisan Junction and Area J4 Junction on the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode -Benin Expressway.

The unit commander said that within the Ijebu Ode corridor, 47 road traffic crashes involving 437 people were recorded.

He added that 59 deaths were recorded with 152 others sustaining various injuries within the period.

He said that the essence of the campaign was to raise public awareness on the proper use of the road by road users and how to encourage communities’ involvement in the prevention of crashes.

“A few days from now, we expect a heavy vehicular movement on our roads as people will be transiting to different parts of the country in preparation for Christmas and New year festivities.

” This anticipated heavy vehicular movement will lead to road traffic crashes if care is not taken. There is the need to be safety conscious even beyond the festive period, ” he said.

Adeyemi urged drivers to shun excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, recklessness and other attitudes capable of jeorpadising safety on the highways.

He said, “To ensure seamless and uninterrupted movements along the corridor during the festive period, we are going to be more visible on the roads to promptly respond to emergencies and to enforce traffic rules.”

Also, the Ogun Sector Commander of the FRSC, Clement Oladele, advised commercial vehicle drivers to always have stable minds before driving and also have 100 per cent concentration on the road.

Oladele, represented by the Corridor Commander for the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Benin Expressway, Lanrewaju Ogundele , advised drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sector commander assured the travelling public that officers from the command would be fully on ground always on the highways across the state.

He urged motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations while driving.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the representatives of the Nigeria Army, TRACE, VIO, RTEAN and NURTW attended the event. (NAN)

-Nov 28, 2019 @15:07 GMT