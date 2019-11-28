59 people die in 47 auto crashes in Ijebu Ode axis in 10 months – FRSC

0
1
FRSC-FRSC-
FRSC-
 The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday  said that no fewer than  59 people  died in various  auto crashes in different parts of Ijebu Ode , Ogun,  between January and October this year.

The  Ijebu Ode Unit Commander of the FRSC, Bashiru Adeyemi,  disclosed this  at the ‘Ember’ Months Campaign , at the Lagos Motor Parked in Ijebu Ode.

Adeyemi said  that most of the accidents occurred between Babcock University, Ilisan Junction and Area J4 Junction on the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode -Benin Expressway.

The unit commander said that within the Ijebu Ode  corridor, 47 road traffic crashes involving 437 people were recorded.

He  added  that 59 deaths were recorded with 152  others  sustaining  various injuries within the period.

He said that the essence of the campaign was to raise public awareness on the proper use of the road by  road users and how to   encourage communities’  involvement in the prevention of crashes.

“A few days from now,  we expect a heavy vehicular movement on our roads as people will be transiting  to different parts of the country in preparation for Christmas and New year festivities.

” This anticipated heavy vehicular movement will lead to road traffic crashes if care is not taken. There is the  need to be safety conscious even beyond the festive period, ” he said.

Adeyemi urged  drivers to shun excessive speeding,  wrongful overtaking,  lane indiscipline,  recklessness and other attitudes capable of jeorpadising safety on the highways.

He said, “To ensure  seamless and uninterrupted movements along the corridor during the festive period,  we are going to be more visible on the roads to promptly respond to emergencies and to enforce traffic rules.”

Also,  the Ogun Sector Commander of  the FRSC,  Clement Oladele,  advised commercial vehicle drivers to always have stable minds before driving and also have 100 per cent concentration on the road.

Oladele,  represented by the Corridor Commander for  the Sagamu – Ijebu Ode – Benin Expressway, Lanrewaju Ogundele , advised drivers to desist from driving under the influence of alcohol.

The sector commander assured the travelling public that officers from  the command would be fully on ground always on the highways across the state.

He urged  motorists to always obey traffic rules and regulations while driving.

The News Agency of Nigeria  (NAN) reports that the  representatives of the  Nigeria Army,  TRACE,  VIO,  RTEAN and NURTW attended the event.  (NAN)

-Nov 28, 2019 @15:07 GMT

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR