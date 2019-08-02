The Amalgamated Union of People Living with Disability (PLWD), Adamawa chapter, has decried the “sorry state” of the Garkida Specialist Hospital for Lepers, and urged the state and federal government to “intervene immediately”.

“The hospital is in a very sorry state; for us, it is a scary situation because that is our only health facility. We want the Adamawa and federal governments to intervene immediately,” Hajia Salamatu Abdullahi, women wing coordinator of PLWD said in Yola on Friday.

Abdullahi spoke at a press conference organised by International Republican Institute and supported by USAID.

He said that the hospital, which serves lepers from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Yobe and other neighboring states, should also be upgraded to improve the primary healthcare systems for people with special needs.

She equally advised the state government to rehabilitate its blind workshops and craft centre for the blind to offer PLWDs the opportunity to explore their potentials.

The coordinator also called for rehabilitation of special schools and the creation of additional ones in the central senatorial zone, and craved more inclusion in the governance of the state. (NAN)

_AUG 02, 2019 @19:02 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)